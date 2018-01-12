Raymond Huerta was shot and killed when he tried to intervene in a robbery at a Fort Worth Save A Lot grocery store.
Fort Worth

Fort Worth man killed after trying to intervene in Save A Lot store robbery

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 12, 2018 08:23 AM

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man was shot to death after he tried to stop a robbery at a Save A Lot grocery store late Thursday, police said.

Raymond Huerta, 26, was found dead on the grocery store floor by police officers responding to the robbery call, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Two suspects entered the store, 5519 James Ave., and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, according to officer Brad Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman. When Huerta tried to intervene, one of the suspects shot him.

A female victim was also assaulted by one of the suspects, Perez said.

Both suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No more details were available regarding the suspects.

The store is just north of Interstate 20 between Hemphill Street and McCart Avenue.

Perez said Huerta was the only one shot during the robbery, and that he was a friend of an employee who was present during the robbery.

savealot.JPG
The Save A Lot grocery store at 5519 James Ave. in Fort Worth
Google Street View image

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

