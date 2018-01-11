Brittany “Pearl” Chappell
Brittany “Pearl” Chappell Gofundme
Brittany “Pearl” Chappell Gofundme

Fort Worth

Last of defendants who killed 30-year-old mom and burned her body gets life sentence

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

January 11, 2018 06:01 PM

FORT WORTH

A Tarrant County jury sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison on Thursday in the brutal beating death of a 30-year-old mother of two that occurred about 2 1/2 years ago.

Jeremy Myers, who was 23 at the time of his arrest, is the last of four defendants to be sentenced in connection with the murder of Brittany "Pearl" Chappell.

Meyers' co-defendants were previously sentenced. Albert Martinez Jr., 31, was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder and his father, Albert Martinez Sr., 60, was sentenced to five years for tampering with physical evidence. Alexandria Flores, 24, was sentenced to 35 years for capital murder. And Brian Thompson, 35, was sentenced to seven years for tampering with physical evidence.

Chappell's burned body was located in a wooded area at the edge of Lake Arlington after a patrol officer spotted a grass fire late on Sept. 28, 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This was the last defendant to hold accountable for the brutal death of Brittany Chappell," said Lloyd Whelchel, Tarrant County prosecutor. "We hope this will provide her family the closure and justice they need."

After Chappell's body was recovered, a clerk at a nearby Shell gas station at 5800 E. Berry St. told a homicide detective that three people -- two men and a woman driving an SUV -- had appeared nervous as they paid for $10 in gas, bought two drinks and then paid for an additional $2 in gas, an arrest warrant affidavit stated.

Surveillance video from the store showed a woman and two men inside the store about 30 minutes before the officer found the burning body, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, Flores told police that Chappell begged for her life, looking Flores in the eyes and pleading, "I just want to see my kids."

Flores said Martinez Jr. cut off Chappell's clothes while Myers helped hold her down. She said Martinez Jr. then ordered her to put a trash bag over Chappell's head and hit her when she did not do it right.

She said after the victim ripped a hole in the bag, Myers got a shower curtain from the bathroom. Flores said she wrapped it around Chappell's head until the woman died.

She said the trio then put Chappell's body in a closet. The next day, they and Thompson loaded the body into an SUV, took it to the site near the lake and burned it.

This story includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Stock Show weather blows into town 0:19

Stock Show weather blows into town

Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school 0:24

Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth 0:34

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth

SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 0:55

SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 2:18

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3









  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Stock Show weather blows into town 0:19

Stock Show weather blows into town

Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school 0:24

Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth 0:34

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth

SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 0:55

SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 2:18

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

View More Video