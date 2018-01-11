Last of defendants who killed 30-year-old mom and burned her body gets life sentence

A Tarrant County jury sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison on Thursday in the brutal beating death of a 30-year-old mother of two that occurred about 2 1/2 years ago.

Jeremy Myers, who was 23 at the time of his arrest, is the last of four defendants to be sentenced in connection with the murder of Brittany "Pearl" Chappell.

Meyers' co-defendants were previously sentenced. Albert Martinez Jr., 31, was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder and his father, Albert Martinez Sr., 60, was sentenced to five years for tampering with physical evidence. Alexandria Flores, 24, was sentenced to 35 years for capital murder. And Brian Thompson, 35, was sentenced to seven years for tampering with physical evidence.

Chappell's burned body was located in a wooded area at the edge of Lake Arlington after a patrol officer spotted a grass fire late on Sept. 28, 2015.

"This was the last defendant to hold accountable for the brutal death of Brittany Chappell," said Lloyd Whelchel, Tarrant County prosecutor. "We hope this will provide her family the closure and justice they need."





After Chappell's body was recovered, a clerk at a nearby Shell gas station at 5800 E. Berry St. told a homicide detective that three people -- two men and a woman driving an SUV -- had appeared nervous as they paid for $10 in gas, bought two drinks and then paid for an additional $2 in gas, an arrest warrant affidavit stated.

Surveillance video from the store showed a woman and two men inside the store about 30 minutes before the officer found the burning body, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, Flores told police that Chappell begged for her life, looking Flores in the eyes and pleading, "I just want to see my kids."

Flores said Martinez Jr. cut off Chappell's clothes while Myers helped hold her down. She said Martinez Jr. then ordered her to put a trash bag over Chappell's head and hit her when she did not do it right.

She said after the victim ripped a hole in the bag, Myers got a shower curtain from the bathroom. Flores said she wrapped it around Chappell's head until the woman died.

She said the trio then put Chappell's body in a closet. The next day, they and Thompson loaded the body into an SUV, took it to the site near the lake and burned it.

This story includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

