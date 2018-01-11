Snow and sleet possible with winter weather advisory issued for North Texas

A nasty cold front arrived Thursday in Fort Worth, bringing a chance of snow, sleet and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures dropped 8 degrees — 61 to 53 — from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, and will continue to plummet as the front moves through.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 to 8 p.m. for parts of North Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Parker and Wise counties.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 50 percent chance of snow or sleet and that “minor accumulations are possible from the Dallas-Fort Worth area northward to the Red River.”

Most areas will see less than an inch but some isolated areas north of DFW could see up to 2 inches.

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing during rush hour in the DFW area, but it’ll be colder farther north and there could be some slippery road conditions.

“The whole thing is going to move pretty quick,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “We will be looking at the models this morning to see if we need to make any updates in the forecast.”

The Texas Department of Transportation has been pre-treating bridges and has crews ready if wintry weather moves into the area.

American Airlines cancelled 64 departures out of DFW International Airport Thursday and 66 arrivals in anticipation of ground delays due to the weather, said airline spokesman Ross Feinstein. The airline had to cancel 149 departures due to weather on Dec. 31.

The cold front will drop temperatures to 26 by Friday morning, warming to 46 in the afternoon. Saturday’s low will be in the mid-20s with highs in the low 40s.