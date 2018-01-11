Four Fort Worth men were arrested Wednesday and accused of indecent exposure during an undercover operation by Fort Worth police aimed at sexual activity at Gateway Park. Police identified the suspects from let to right, John Tovar, 34; James Edward Brewer, 88; Javier Ortiz, 37; and Darwin Garache Sandoval, 22.
Four accused of indecent exposure after undercover operation at Fort Worth park

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

January 11, 2018 11:21 AM

Four men, including an 88-year-old Fort Worth resident who had previously had been arrested on a prostitution charge in 1997, were arrested Wednesday in an undercover operation by Fort Worth police aimed at sexual activity at Gateway Park.

Vice offers in plainclothes conducted the operation Wednesday in response to complaints of sexual activity at the park, 751 Beach Street, near Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth.

Jail records indicated four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon during the operation, but police could not be reached on Thursday to comment on any other arrests during the week.

Police declined Thursday to comment on whether the operation would continue this week.

Jail records identified the Fort Worth suspects accused of indecent exposure as 88-year-old James Edward Brewer; Javier Ortiz, 37; John Tovar, 34; and Darwin Garache Sandoval, 22.

Brewer was charged with prostitution on Dec. 31, 1997, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He was sentenced to one year of probation in 1998 and fined $365.25. His charge was dismissed in 1999.

Tovar was charged with public lewdness in August 2010, sentenced to two years of probation and his case was dismissed in 2013, according to court records.

Ortiz and Garache Sandoval had no criminal history in Tarrant County, according to court records.

Wednesday, undercover officers were in the park when they were approached by suspects. The arrests were made from 12:40 p.m. to 1:32 p.m., jail records state.

Undercover police operations have been conducted at Gateway Park for years.

Police have said the park has had a reputation for male sexual activity and public lewdness.

In 1995, country singer Ty Herndon was charged with indecent exposure and drug possession after he was arrested in Gateway Park, accused of soliciting sex from an undercover male vice officer. Herndon was arrested less than two hours before he was scheduled to headline the Texas Police Association's Centennial Conference in downtown Fort Worth.

In a plea bargain, Herndon was sentenced to community service and went to drug rehabilitation. His case was later dismissed, according to media reports.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

