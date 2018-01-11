Police shoot, kill man during drug raid in Fort Worth

A man was shot and killed by police early Thursday during a drug raid, police said.

SWAT officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of St. Louis Avenue when the shooting occurred.

The officers encountered a closed door, entered a room and quickly saw a man with a handgun, pointing it at them, a police news release said.

"Fearing for their safety, SWAT officers fired their weapons at him and struck him several times," the release said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office had not identified the man as of 6:30 a.m., listing him only as "unidentified remains" on the death record.

The location of the shooting is about two blocks south of John Peter Smith, just west of South Main Street. Fort Worth Police spokesman Brad Perez told WFAA that at least two more adults and one child were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one other than the man pointing the gun at police was injured.

Narcotics were "in plain view" inside the home, the release says, but have not been recovered as officers were still investigating the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.