Police shot and killed a suspect during a narcotics raid early Thursday, according to a police news release.
Police shot and killed a suspect during a narcotics raid early Thursday, according to a police news release. McClatchy
Police shot and killed a suspect during a narcotics raid early Thursday, according to a police news release. McClatchy

Fort Worth

Police shoot, kill man during drug raid in Fort Worth

By Judy Wiley

jwiley@star-telegram.com

January 11, 2018 05:57 AM

A man was shot and killed by police early Thursday during a drug raid, police said.

SWAT officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of St. Louis Avenue when the shooting occurred.

The officers encountered a closed door, entered a room and quickly saw a man with a handgun, pointing it at them, a police news release said.

"Fearing for their safety, SWAT officers fired their weapons at him and struck him several times," the release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office had not identified the man as of 6:30 a.m., listing him only as "unidentified remains" on the death record.

The location of the shooting is about two blocks south of John Peter Smith, just west of South Main Street. Fort Worth Police spokesman Brad Perez told WFAA that at least two more adults and one child were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one other than the man pointing the gun at police was injured.

Narcotics were "in plain view" inside the home, the release says, but have not been recovered as officers were still investigating the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu 1:19

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Growing up on 'The Trail' 3:32

Growing up on 'The Trail'

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner 0:56

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner

DACA: an explanation 1:36

DACA: an explanation

Big comeback 1:12

Big comeback

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu 1:19

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Growing up on 'The Trail' 3:32

Growing up on 'The Trail'

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner 0:56

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner

DACA: an explanation 1:36

DACA: an explanation

Big comeback 1:12

Big comeback

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

View More Video