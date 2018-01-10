Fort Worth

One dead in motorcycle racing wreck. Police investigating

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

January 10, 2018 06:06 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

FORT WORTH

A man died Wednesday after he plunged to his death from a highway ramp.

Two motorcycle riders were believed to be racing when one man lost control and fell. The man, P. Jacob, 22, of Keller, was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:55 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The motorcycles were westbound on Texas 183 where it intersects northbound Texas 360 in northeast Fort Worth, according to police.

Police said they have not yet determined how fast the motorcycles were traveling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu 1:19

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu

Pause
Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth 1:24

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu 1:19

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu

Pause
Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth 1:24

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

View More Video