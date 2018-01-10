One dead in motorcycle racing wreck. Police investigating

A man died Wednesday after he plunged to his death from a highway ramp.
Two motorcycle riders were believed to be racing when one man lost control and fell. The man, P. Jacob, 22, of Keller, was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:55 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
The motorcycles were westbound on Texas 183 where it intersects northbound Texas 360 in northeast Fort Worth, according to police.
Police said they have not yet determined how fast the motorcycles were traveling.
Never miss a local story.
Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments