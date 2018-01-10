Snow might make an appearance in DFW Thursday afternoon

It won’t be a winter wonderland on Thursday but there could be some white stuff floating through the air.
A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon and there’s a 30 percent chance that it could bring snow with it, according to forecasts.
“I wouldn’t be too surprised to see a few snow flakes flying,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox.
Areas off to the north and west of Fort Worth will have a slightly better chance of snow.
Right now, the window for snow will be for three of four hours. Any snow that does fall will blowing around, as wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will accompany the front. Temperatures should drop to about 34 degrees by 4 p.m., according so forecasts.
While the light snow should not cause problems on the roads, prepare to be cold.
“You’ll feel the winds,” Fox said. “You’re going to want to have your coat and gloves. It’s going to feel pretty cold.”
Friday morning’s low is expected to be around 28 degrees, warming to 47 in the day. With Friday’s low temperature, 2018 will easily beat last year’s final “freeze day,” when it was 20 degrees on Jan. 8. And there were only 11 days of freezing temperatures in North Texas last winter — compared to 10 so far this winter.
It will stay chilly throughout the weekend but temperatures will get above freezing every day. Saturday’s high will only be around 40 with Sunday morning’s high around 23.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
