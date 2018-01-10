The Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled the deaths of a Cleburne couple as a murder/suicide. Their bodies were found Saturday afternoon on Euclid Street in Cleburne.
Fort Worth

Cleburne couple identified in murder/suicide investigation

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

January 10, 2018 10:09 AM

CLEBURNE

A couple found dead in their home Saturday afternoon died in a murder/suicide, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The woman was identified as Debra Evans, 64, who was killed by a shotgun wound to her head, according to the medical examiner's office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her husband was James Evans, 65, who also was found in their home Saturday afternoon. He died from a shotgun wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.

Officers responded to a welfare check shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Euclid Street, near Cooke Elementary School.

Police found the bodies in the Evans' home.

Before Saturday, officers had not responded to any calls at the home, police said Wednesday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr





