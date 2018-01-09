He was riding his bike after midnight. That was the first clue something was off

This was one bicycle ride that Steven Harold Schepker will not forget anytime soon.
Schepker was in the Parker County Jail after being stopped for having no lights on his bicycle early Tuesday morning on South Main Street.
Now, he faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance under one gram.
Police stopped Schepker shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the downtown area of Weatherford. Officers also noticed that he had a backpack.
Never miss a local story.
Weatherford police located a clear plastic bag containing a crystal white substance believed to be methamphetamine after Shepker gave them permission for a search.
A needle also was found on Schepker and police believe that the liquid inside was amphetamine.
"Initially, he's stopped because it's early in the morning and he doesn't have a red light on the back of his bicycle and no white light on the front," police Sgt. Jason Hayes said Tuesday morning in a telephone interview.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr
Comments