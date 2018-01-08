Despite official title, information garnered on councilman’s website is not public

Fort Worth Councilman Cary Moon does not have to release results of a survey conducted last year on his website, CaryMoon.com, that asked constituents whether they feel the city should join a lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 4, known as the state’s “sanctuary cities” law, the Texas Attorney General’s Office ruled.

Although Moon asked the question in his capacity as a council member before the City Council took a vote on Aug. 14, the Attorney General’s Office said in a Jan. 3 opinion that it agrees with Moon’s argument that the website is for his campaign and paid for with political contributions. As such, information he garners on it is not subject to the state’s Public Information Act.

“The campaign further explains the information at issue was collected to question voters about the specific topic, solicit volunteers and support, communicate with the electorate, and further build the campaign’s database,” the opinion said. “The campaign and the city also state no city staff, resources, or funds were used to collect, assemble, or maintain the information at issue.”

The ruling was sought by city attorneys after United Fort Worth and the Star-Telegram asked for all survey results through separate public information requests. United Fort Worth argued Moon is hiding information that supports their position.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moon on Monday called the the opinion a victory. He said he gave the city attorney the requested information, but asked they seek the Attorney General’s opinion because he did give respondents the option to keep their information private. Constituents were also directed to Moon’s website from his Facebook page.

“I did turn in everything to the city with the exception of those who clicked the box don’t release,” Moon said. “My office follows the rules and that’s what I’ve done.”

Mindia Whittier, a United Fort Worth organizer, could not immediately be reached for comment.

United Fort Worth is a grassroots advocacy group that formed during the SB 4 fight over whether Fort Worth should join a lawsuit challenging the new immigration enforcement law. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in May. The case is being heard in federal court.

The council voted 5-4 not to join the suit. Moon voted against joining the lawsuit.

Disappointed in the outcome, United Fort Worth began seeking emails and other correspondence sent to mayor and council members, and other city officials, regarding SB 4, arguing the vote didn’t reflect public sentiment. The mayor and city secretary’s offices, and four other council members released the requested information.

“They think I didn’t listen to my constituents,” Moon said.

A cursory look at Moon’s website shows constituents who made their views known supported joining the lawsuit 3-to-1.

More Videos 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think Pause 2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 3:49 Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:44 The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money 2:58 Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children? 0:24 Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school 0:55 SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 1:18 Texas A&M law school has had 'meteoric rise,' interim dean says 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall They hoped to persuade the Fort Worth City Council to join a lawsuit against the "sanctuary cities" law, which takes effect Sept. 1. (Video by Ryan Osborne) SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall They hoped to persuade the Fort Worth City Council to join a lawsuit against the "sanctuary cities" law, which takes effect Sept. 1. (Video by Ryan Osborne) rosborne@star-telegram.com