Missing Texas sports reporter found near Houston mall

A massive search for a missing sports reporter in the Houston area ended Monday with authorities announcing they had found her near a mall.
Courtney Roland, 29, who covers Texas A&M football for AggieYell.com and Rivals.com, was taken to a Houston area hospital and was being evaluated.
She was last seen about 5:40 p.m. Sunday walking alone in a store in the Galleria, Houston police said. Family members reported her missing.
Investigators found her Jeep Cherokee in a parking lot near that mall. Her phone was found inside the vehicle and her purse at a nearby store, Houston police said.
Never miss a local story.
On social media, friends said Roland had been covering tryouts at the Team Texas Elite on Saturday.
KHOU-TV reported family members last heard from her on Saturday when she texted a friend to say someone was following her in a blue truck.
The truck followed her home, but then sped off when she got out of her vehicle, the television station reported.
She never showed up for a meeting later in the day.
The reporter's parents had pleaded for information on her.
Domingo Ramirez: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments