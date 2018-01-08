Missing sports reporter Courtney Roland was found safe Monday morning near a Houston mall, Houston police said.
Fort Worth

Missing Texas sports reporter found near Houston mall

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 08, 2018 09:32 AM

A massive search for a missing sports reporter in the Houston area ended Monday with authorities announcing they had found her near a mall.

Courtney Roland, 29, who covers Texas A&M football for AggieYell.com and Rivals.com, was taken to a Houston area hospital and was being evaluated.

She was last seen about 5:40 p.m. Sunday walking alone in a store in the Galleria, Houston police said. Family members reported her missing.

Investigators found her Jeep Cherokee in a parking lot near that mall. Her phone was found inside the vehicle and her purse at a nearby store, Houston police said.

On social media, friends said Roland had been covering tryouts at the Team Texas Elite on Saturday.

KHOU-TV reported family members last heard from her on Saturday when she texted a friend to say someone was following her in a blue truck.

The truck followed her home, but then sped off when she got out of her vehicle, the television station reported.

She never showed up for a meeting later in the day.

The reporter's parents had pleaded for information on her.

Domingo Ramirez: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

