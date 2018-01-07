A North Richland Hills man died Saturday from injuries he suffered when he lost control of his motorcycle and slid under a flatbed trailer, Fort Worth police said.
Fort Worth

North Richland Hills motorcyclist identified in fatal Fort Worth wreck

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 12:29 PM

FORT WORTH

A North Richland Hills motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he crashed into a flatbed trailer, Fort Worth police said.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Robert Steen, 48. He was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. in the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner's website on Sunday.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of White Settlement Road.

Steen was apparently traveling fast when he lost control of his motorcycle, went down and slid under the flatbed trailer, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763

