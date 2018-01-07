North Richland Hills motorcyclist identified in fatal Fort Worth wreck

A North Richland Hills motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he crashed into a flatbed trailer, Fort Worth police said.
Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Robert Steen, 48. He was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. in the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner's website on Sunday.
The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of White Settlement Road.
Steen was apparently traveling fast when he lost control of his motorcycle, went down and slid under the flatbed trailer, police said.
Never miss a local story.
No other injuries were reported.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.
Comments