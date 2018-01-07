Fort Worth man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, taking videos of women, kids

A Fort Worth man was in custody Sunday, accused of installing cameras in bathrooms at his home and recording videos of women and children, including a 3-year-old girl and boys ages 8 and 10, police said.
Gabriel Cortez Batzin, 44, was charged Friday with five counts of improper photography or visual recording and one count of invasive visual recording. Police did not say how many cameras were found in the home.
Batzin was arrested Tuesday after detectives investigated for more than a month.
Detectives were alerted to the case on Nov. 6 after his wife found the cameras in their home in northwest Fort Worth.
Batzin remained in the Mansfield Jail in lieu of $22,500 bail. He also was in custody on an immigration hold, according to jail records.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Domingo Ramiez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr
