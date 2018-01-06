Cleburne police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a house on Saturday.
Police investigating after two people found dead inside a Cleburne home

By Mitch Mitchell

January 06, 2018 06:54 PM

CLEBURNE

Officers found the bodies of two individuals while checking inside a residence near Cooke Elementary School Saturday.

The officers were responding to a welfare check request at about 2:20 p.m. when they found the bodies at a residence in the 900 block of Euclid Street, according to a news release from Cleburne police. Police have not identified the victims.

The case is under investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public, according to police.

