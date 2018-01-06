Parker County woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Azle

A Parker County woman died Friday night after sustaining multiple injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Azle.
Sheila Vazquez, 54, died after her car hit another car along the 1400-block of Knob HIll Road in Reno, a small town just outside Azle and just beyond the Tarrant County line.
Vazquez died just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, before she could be transported to a hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office. The collision occurred between Kelly Court and White Dove Street, less than a quarter mile from her home.
Both the driver of the second vehicle and a child passenger in Vazquez' vehicle sustained minor injuries, Reno Police Chief Timothy Holzschuh said.
No criminal charges were expected to stem from the crash, Holzschuh said.
