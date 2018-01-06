One Parker County woman is dead after a two-car collision in Reno Friday night.
One Parker County woman is dead after a two-car collision in Reno Friday night.
One Parker County woman is dead after a two-car collision in Reno Friday night.

Fort Worth

Parker County woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Azle

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 06, 2018 01:53 PM

Reno

A Parker County woman died Friday night after sustaining multiple injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Azle.

Sheila Vazquez, 54, died after her car hit another car along the 1400-block of Knob HIll Road in Reno, a small town just outside Azle and just beyond the Tarrant County line.

Vazquez died just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, before she could be transported to a hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office. The collision occurred between Kelly Court and White Dove Street, less than a quarter mile from her home.

Both the driver of the second vehicle and a child passenger in Vazquez' vehicle sustained minor injuries, Reno Police Chief Timothy Holzschuh said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No criminal charges were expected to stem from the crash, Holzschuh said.

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 3:49

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

The Golden Goddess endures a lot to bring oilmen luck 0:49

The Golden Goddess endures a lot to bring oilmen luck

Texas State is the latest school to suspend Greek life following fraternity-related death 1:50

Texas State is the latest school to suspend Greek life following fraternity-related death

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

What you should know about seasonal allergies 1:11

What you should know about seasonal allergies

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth 1:24

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

  • Briar-Reno volunteer firefighters heed the call

    The Briar and Reno volunteer fire departments merged to ensure coverage of rural communities, but the merger has also led to an increase in calls and staffing.

Briar-Reno volunteer firefighters heed the call

The Briar and Reno volunteer fire departments merged to ensure coverage of rural communities, but the merger has also led to an increase in calls and staffing.

Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Matthew Martinez: 817:390-7667; @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 3:49

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

The Golden Goddess endures a lot to bring oilmen luck 0:49

The Golden Goddess endures a lot to bring oilmen luck

Texas State is the latest school to suspend Greek life following fraternity-related death 1:50

Texas State is the latest school to suspend Greek life following fraternity-related death

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

What you should know about seasonal allergies 1:11

What you should know about seasonal allergies

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth 1:24

Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

View More Video