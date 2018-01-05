Fort Worth’s most eligible billionaire gets married

Billionaire Ed Bass quietly married his longtime girlfriend Sasha Camacho twice last month, once in Fort Worth and a second time in Mexico just days before Christmas.
Bass, 72, and Camacho, 36, were married by state District Judge David Evans on Dec. 16, according to public records. They then repeated their vows again at a home owned by the Hyder family in San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico, according to close friends who asked not to be identified. The Hyders are an established and prominent family in Fort Worth.
The happy couple were feted at a small party Thursday at the City Club of Fort Worth. At least one of the party’s hostesses was Mercedes Bass, the former wife of Ed Bass’ older brother, Sid, sources said.
“I've never seen two people happier,” said Bill Meadows, a former Fort Worth City Councilman and a close friend of Ed Bass. “Seriously, I’m thrilled they’ve found each other.”
Terrell Lamb, a spokeswoman for Bass, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
Bass, a soft-spoken, courtly man is a member of one of the country’s richest families. His parents were the late Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass. He and his brothers Sid, Robert and Lee have amassed billion-dollar fortunes over the course of their lifetimes. This year, Forbes estimated Ed Bass’ fortune at $2.5 billion.
Ed Bass has been heralded for his support for local projects. In 1998, he dedicated what many thought would be his crowning achievement: the opening of the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall. The 2,056-seat hall — with its 48-foot-tall limestone angels — quickly became a city landmark.
But now Bass is adding to his legacy by being the driving force behind the construction of the $540 million Dickies Arena in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The arena will be the new home for the Fort Worth Stock Show, a local institution Bass has been intimately involved with for years.
Camacho, a community volunteer, has identified herself as a business consultant. She once worked for the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, according to her LinkedIn page.
While Bass and his new wife have not hidden their relationship — according to court records her legal name is Claudia Sazcha Camacho — people are still reluctant to talk about their relationship despite the fact they’ve appeared together at public events, including the Stock Show and the Van Cliburn piano competition.
It is not the first marriage for either of them. Bass and his wife, Vicki, divorced several years ago. Camacho was married before and divorced in 2009 in California, records show.
