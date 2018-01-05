Saginaw police arrest teen in multiple shooting Thursday

Police arrested a 17-year-old Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy and two 20-year-old men at a skate park in Saginaw.
Amari Joseph was being held in the Saginaw jail Friday while awaiting transfer to the Tarrant County jail, said Capt. Russell Ragsdale, police spokesman. Joseph faces three charges of aggravated assault with bonds set at $15,000 on each count, Ragsdale said.
The 14-year-old boy who was shot has been released from the hospital, while two other shooting victims were still being treated Friday, Ragsdale said. Information about the victims, including hometowns, was not available, he said.
One of the 20-year-old victims was shot multiple times in the shoulder, leg and thigh while the other was shot once, according to authorities.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect is accused of getting into an argument with the victims at about 7 p.m. and then pulling out a gun and firing it, Ragsdale said. Authorities do not know what led to the argument, he said.
Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, which is being tested.
"No one knows where the gun came from at this point, not even his family," Ragsdale said. "They say there were no guns stored in the house."
Police are not seeking any other suspects, he said.
Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments