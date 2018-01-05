One man was shot to death Thursday in east Fort Worth, police said.
One man shot dead on east Fort Worth street after 'altercation,' police say

One man was shot and killed late Thursday night during an 'altercation' outside his home in east Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police officers found the body of Daniel Dunn lying along the 7500 block of Monterrey Drive when they responded to a disturbance call in the area.

Witnesses told the officers that Dunn, 40, had been shot during "an altercation between two males outside of the residence," according to Officer Daniel Segura, a FWPD spokesman.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office death record for Dunn listed the same address on Monterrey Drive for his home and the place of his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Segura said all parties involved in the shooting have been interviewed, and no arrests have been made.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

