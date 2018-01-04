They wanted to join a TCU fraternity. What they were asked to do was too over the top

Pledges to Delta Tau Delta at TCU last fall were burned by lit matches until they recited the Greek alphabet, were blindfolded and locked in closets and were told to perform acts with sex toys, according to a report Thursday.

TCU police compiled significant evidence that students pledging to the now-closed fraternity were subjected to numerous hazing rituals in November, according to the report, which cited police documents obtained under a public records request. TCU police did not immediately make the documents available to the Star-Telegram later Thursday.

The TCU chapter was suspended for hazing in December. None of the students involved in the hazing filed criminal charges, according to the NBC 5 report.

TCU officials issued a statement saying they were disappointed in the behavior of its students.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"When TCU’s Office of Campus Life was notified of the charges, the university immediately placed the group under a cease-and-desist order and notified the fraternity’s national chapter, which subsequently elected to close the chapter at the university," the statement from TCU said.

"TCU Police investigated; an inquiry into whether reported behaviors violated the student code of conduct will follow the police investigation, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law."

Officials with the Delta Tau Delta national fraternity did not immediately comment on Thursday.

The Epsilon Beta chapter of Delta Tau Delta had operated continuously at TCU since it formed in 1955, according to the national office.

In 2016, the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity at TCU was shut down after reports of drug dealing and possession of guns surfaced.

More Videos 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think Pause 1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested 1:13 Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death 0:59 Flu shot time as temps drop 1:02 Saturday tubing and music on the Trinity 6:22 In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 2:33 TCU PhD says concussions should not deter parents from football 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Don't get towed from the West 7th parking garages 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Texas State is the latest school to suspend Greek life following fraternity-related death On Tuesday, Texas State announced all fraternity and sorority activities were suspended, following the death of 20-year-old Matthew Ellis. The Phi Kappa Psi pledge died Monday. The university is the most recent school to put a halt on all campus Greek life, joining Penn State, LSU and FSU. Texas State is the latest school to suspend Greek life following fraternity-related death On Tuesday, Texas State announced all fraternity and sorority activities were suspended, following the death of 20-year-old Matthew Ellis. The Phi Kappa Psi pledge died Monday. The university is the most recent school to put a halt on all campus Greek life, joining Penn State, LSU and FSU. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3