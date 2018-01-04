Crowley teen accused of killing parents endured harsh discipline, records say

A Crowley teen accused in the 2016 shooting death of his adoptive parents was forced to sleep on a concrete garage floor and deprived of food when he got in trouble at home, according to Tarrant County criminal court documents.
On some days, a teacher at his school saw Carl Edward Brewer, 18, standing in his front yard holding two buckets, his arm shaking as his father told him not to drop the buckets.
Brewer also fainted once at school, according to the documents obtained this week by the Star-Telegram.
Brewer's capital murder trial is scheduled for Jan. 26 in Criminal District Court No. 371, but a spokeswoman with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office said it could be postponed as prosecutors await results on forensic tests.
Never miss a local story.
At the time of the shooting, Brewer had been out on bail for evading police in September 2016.
"This is an unusual case," Brewer's attorney, Jack Strickland of Fort Worth, said in a Thursday telephone interview. "There are always two sides in cases like this, but not often do I see calls of support as strong as in this case."
Brewer is accused of fatally shooting his parents, 60-year-old Troy Brewer and his wife, Mary Brewer, 64, at the family home in November 2016 after what Crowley police said was a "family disturbance gone wrong."
Troy Brewer's body was found in a bathroom. His wife's body was found in a den of their home in the 800 block of Buffalo Court in Crowley. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to rulings by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Brewer was arrested on the morning of Nov. 30, 2016, after a nightlong standoff. He surrendered after tear gas was shot into the home.
Crowley patrol officers had responded 16 times to the Brewer home since 2010 for a variety of reasons, according to police reports. Police officials did not provide details about the calls.
Troy Brewer was a pilot for American Airlines, Crowley police said, and the family was well-known in the community.
'Starved for attention'
Several teachers from Deer Creek Elementary School in Crowley, where the teen had attended school, described him as "very intelligent" and said he gave them "very little trouble," according to the court documents.
"We can't make any comments on potential evidence with the case pending," said Sam Jordan of the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office in a Thursday email.
A teacher told investigators that once she gave the defendant a hug and he "just melted like starved for attention," the document states.
One teacher described the Brewers as "very military, not very loving," according to the court documents.
At least two teachers told investigators that the defendant slept on the concrete floor in the garage when he got into trouble at home and one elementary school instructor said the defendant told her his parents withheld food from him as punishment.
Several teachers said they called officials with Child Protective Services about the alleged physical and emotional abuse inflicted on Carl Brewer.
"CPS was not involved in the investigation into the parents ," CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said in a Thursday email. " Any involvement with the family before that is confidential."
Members of a Tarrant County grand jury subpoenaed documents from the Crowley school district, Resolution Ranch, Southwest Christian School, John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Nazarene Christian Academy and MHMR of Tarrant County.
'The faint smell of death'
Crowley police were alerted to the slayings when they received an anonymous call Nov. 29, 2016, from a friend of Carl Brewer's who had been smoking marijuana with him when the teen told him what had happened.
Day-shift Crowley officers went to the two-story home to investigate, but found no reason to take action. The department's night shift officers decided to take another look and detected "the faint smell of death," police said.
Police found the bodies but backed out and called SWAT when they heard footsteps upstairs.
The Brewers and their adopted son were the only ones living in the home. The couple's other two adopted sons live out of the state. They are Carl Brewer's biological brothers, police said. All three were adopted from Russia.
Carl Brewer remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments