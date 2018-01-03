New Tarrant County DA chief investigator is first black, first woman in position

Tammie Hughes is the new chief of the investigative division for the Tarrant County district attorney's office.

Hughes, who started Tuesday, is an experienced administrator who retired at the end of 2017 from the Dallas Police Department. She is the first woman and first African-American ever hired for the position, according to the district attorney's office.

“My primary goal is to hire the best person for the job, for every job," Sharen Wilson, Tarrant County district attorney said. "Fortunately, that has led to an increase in diversity in our office. It is always a good thing when the DA’s office reflects our community."

During her 33-year career, Hughes served as assistant chief during the tenures of both former Dallas Police Chief David Brown and new Police Chief Renee’ Hall.

Hughes replaces former division chief Gary Willis, who also retired in 2017.

“Tammie brings an exemplary combination of experience and expertise,” Wilson said. “I’m thrilled to have her as a member of my executive team.”

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3