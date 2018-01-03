Tammie Hughes will manage the more than 40 investigators who make up the investigative division of the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
Tammie Hughes will manage the more than 40 investigators who make up the investigative division of the Tarrant County district attorney’s office. Handout Tarrant County district attorney's office
Tammie Hughes will manage the more than 40 investigators who make up the investigative division of the Tarrant County district attorney’s office. Handout Tarrant County district attorney's office

Fort Worth

New Tarrant County DA chief investigator is first black, first woman in position

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 05:14 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

FORT WORTH

Tammie Hughes is the new chief of the investigative division for the Tarrant County district attorney's office.

Hughes, who started Tuesday, is an experienced administrator who retired at the end of 2017 from the Dallas Police Department. She is the first woman and first African-American ever hired for the position, according to the district attorney's office.

“My primary goal is to hire the best person for the job, for every job," Sharen Wilson, Tarrant County district attorney said. "Fortunately, that has led to an increase in diversity in our office. It is always a good thing when the DA’s office reflects our community."

During her 33-year career, Hughes served as assistant chief during the tenures of both former Dallas Police Chief David Brown and new Police Chief Renee’ Hall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hughes replaces former division chief Gary Willis, who also retired in 2017.

“Tammie brings an exemplary combination of experience and expertise,” Wilson said. “I’m thrilled to have her as a member of my executive team.”

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Trout fishing in Fort Worth 1:13

Trout fishing in Fort Worth

Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's 'tent city' 0:32

Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city"

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017 2:36

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner 0:56

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner

Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district 1:09

Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district

  • Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017

    As 2017 winds down, we want to thank all of our readers (and viewers!) for sticking with us and allowing us to continue to provide you with accountable and ethical journalism. From the Las Vegas Trail to the Fort Worth Police Department to the Fort Worth ISD school board, here are some of the more important topics we dug into this year.

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017

As 2017 winds down, we want to thank all of our readers (and viewers!) for sticking with us and allowing us to continue to provide you with accountable and ethical journalism. From the Las Vegas Trail to the Fort Worth Police Department to the Fort Worth ISD school board, here are some of the more important topics we dug into this year.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Trout fishing in Fort Worth 1:13

Trout fishing in Fort Worth

Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's 'tent city' 0:32

Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city"

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017 2:36

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner 0:56

Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner

Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district 1:09

Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

View More Video