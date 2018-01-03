Fishing for winter rainbows in the Trinity River and beyond

It’s never too cold to fish and there will be plenty of opportunities along the Trinity River and in ponds across Tarrant County this winter.
In conjunction with the Tarrant Regional Water District, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released more than 2,000 rainbow trout Wednesday into Trinity Park, with plans to stock River Park on Thursday.
Anglers took advantage of sunny skies (and a slight warming trend) to get a chance at hooking one of the recently released rainbows.
More stockings are scheduled at the two parks, as well as fishing ponds in Arlington, Burleson, Hurst, Fort Worth, Keller, Kennedale, Mansfield, North Richland Hills and Richland Hills.
The rules:
No minimum length with a daily bag limit of 5 trout.
Those who are 17 and older must have a license with a $5 freshwater fishing stamp.
For more information visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website or the water district’s website.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
