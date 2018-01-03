In this May 16, 2017 photo, Nancy Vasquez, a Salvadoran citizen with a short-term and renewable legal immigration status in the U.S. called Temporary Protected Status (TPS), cleans up her food truck at a construction site in Rockville, Md. Immigrant allies want the federal government to renew El Salvador’s TPS program.
In this May 16, 2017 photo, Nancy Vasquez, a Salvadoran citizen with a short-term and renewable legal immigration status in the U.S. called Temporary Protected Status (TPS), cleans up her food truck at a construction site in Rockville, Md. Immigrant allies want the federal government to renew El Salvador’s TPS program. Luis Alonso Lugo AP archives
In this May 16, 2017 photo, Nancy Vasquez, a Salvadoran citizen with a short-term and renewable legal immigration status in the U.S. called Temporary Protected Status (TPS), cleans up her food truck at a construction site in Rockville, Md. Immigrant allies want the federal government to renew El Salvador’s TPS program. Luis Alonso Lugo AP archives

Fort Worth

North Texas Salvadorans anxious as immigrant program faces Jan. 8 deadline

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 12:59 PM

FORT WORTH

Immigrant allies want the Trump Administration to renew a program that allows about 36,300 Salvadorans in Texas — out of an estimated 195,000 nationwide — to continue living and working here on a temporary basis.

“As local officials, it is our obligation to ensure all of our residents’ safety and well-being, including those of immigrants and their families,” stated a letter signed by city leaders, including Dallas Mayor Michael S. Rawlings. “We are gravely concerned that failure to renew El Salvador’s TPS designation will harm hundreds of thousands of people in our communities.”

El Salvador’s Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, has until Jan. 8 to be renewed. An extension to the program has to be made 60 days before it expires, according to the Federal Register. El Salvador’s TPS runs out on March 9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metropolitan Area, Salvadorans are the second largest Hispanic population at 75,000, according to the Pew Research Center. The Mexican immigrant community is the largest with 1.6 million people.

The Salvadoran community includes people who fall under various descriptions, including undocumented workers, legal residents, naturalized citizens, U.S. born children and “TPS holders.” Under TPS, people displaced by political conflicts or natural disasters are allowed to live and work in the United States temporarily.

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

View More Video