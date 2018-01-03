Even in the city, coyotes are roaming. Four tips for keeping your pets safe

More Videos 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think Pause 0:32 Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city" 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:33 TCU PhD says concussions should not deter parents from football 6:22 In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 4:07 Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing 4:40 She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:24 'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch out for these guys in your backyard! Especially before you let the dogs out This coyote was caught on surveillance tape roaming the back yard of a home in the Tanglewood neighborhood of Fort Worth early Wednesday morning. Remember to check your back yard for these hunters prior to letting your dogs and cats out, and try to keep your pets on a leash when possible. This coyote was caught on surveillance tape roaming the back yard of a home in the Tanglewood neighborhood of Fort Worth early Wednesday morning. Remember to check your back yard for these hunters prior to letting your dogs and cats out, and try to keep your pets on a leash when possible. Lauren Gustus lgustus@star-telegram.com

