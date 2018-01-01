Baby girl born in Arlington among first births of 2018

Fernanda Sofia Martinez is a girl who likes to show up early.
The baby girl was born at 12:38 a.m. on New Year’s Day and her birth appears to be the first of 2018 at a major hospital in Tarrant County. She was born at Medical City Arlington, ahead of her Jan. 7 due date.
Her parents declined to comment, but shared photos of Fernanda.
First babies are identified by the Star-Telegram through an informal survey of several area hospitals.
The arrival of first babies are highly anticipated at hospital labor and delivery departments every New Year’s Day. The countdown to the first birth of a New Year starts as midnight strikes. Some babies have been born just minutes after midnight. New parents and babies are often welcomed with gift baskets. Babies born at Methodist Mansfield are given a new baby book to promote reading.
Last year, Medical City Arlington made news when Jordan Xavier Sanchez (5 pounds, 4 ounces) arrived at 12:12 a.m., just minutes after his twin brother, J’aiden Alexander Sanchez (6 pounds, 3 ounces), who was born at 11:46 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, giving the twins different birth years.
Other first babies
Most first babies of 2018 took their time.
A baby girl was born at 1:32 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.
Texas Health Resources delivers babies at several Tarrant-area hospitals, including Texas Health Fort Worth, Texas Health HEB and Texas Health Arlington Memorial. The earliest delivery at a Texas Health Resources hospital was a baby girl born at 2:36 a.m. at Texas Health Resources Southwest.
A baby boy born at 2:50 a.m. was the first delivery at Medical City Alliance.
The first baby born at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center was Lydia Marissa Farris who was born at 9:43 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Oscar Uriel Cadena was the first baby born at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He arrived at 9:55 a.m. His parents are Maria Quevedo and dad Oscar Cadena. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. The labor and delivery nurses presented the family with a gift basket containing baby supplies.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
