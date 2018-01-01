Three die in accidents in Fort Worth, Hood County and Little Elm on Sunday

Authorities have identified three people who died in motor vehicle crashes on Sunday.
Carol Rosas, 51, of Fort Worth, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a rollover wreck in the 100 block of West Berry Street. She pronounced dead about 2:10 p.m. after she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Rosas died of blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the M.E.’s website.
Morgan Lawrence, 28, of Denton, was struck by a vehicle in the 26700 block of East University Drive in Little Elm and pronounced dead about 7:45 a.m., a news release from the Tarrant County M.E.’s office. Lawrence died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to authorities.
A Granbury woman died in a two-vehicle crash on icy Loop 567 Sunday morning, according to reporting by the Hood County News. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that hit an icy spot near a bridge in Granbury, went out of control and hit another vehicle, Granbury Deputy Police Chief Cliff Andrews told the Hood County News. A wrecker driver on the scene of another accident witnessed the crash, Andrews said.
The two fatalities occurred on a day where MedStar personnel reported responding to at least 170 injury car crashes, including 26 rollover wrecks, in addition to 23 calls to help individuals who had fallen on ice and one cold weather exposure call.
