Icy spots are mostly gone, but bitter cold remains in DFW area

Sunshine welcomed 2018 to North Texas Monday morning, but bitterly cold temperatures still made inside the place to be.
Roadways were mostly clear of slick spots, though overpasses and bridges still could fool you, and conditions improvef throughout the day.
“The drier air overnight really helped out,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Overnight, however, was still a little messy.
“We received multiple dozen of minor car accidents where drivers exchanged insurance information or it was a single vehicle collision,” said Officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth police spokesman.
Fort Worth firefighters answered 558 calls for assistance in the 24-hour period that ended at midnight New Year’s Day. Of those, 148 calls were for major accidents and 47 calls were for people falling on ice. Three fire trucks were involved in minor accidents, said Kyle Clay, spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.
And while the moisture has moved out of the DFW area, the cold air will stay behind and keep temperatures below freezing, at least through Tuesday, Stalley said.
Here’s a look at at the New Year’s weather, by the numbers:
23 degrees low temperature Sunday at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service.
18 degrees low temperature Monday at DFW Airport, far from the record of 10 degrees set in 1928. It was the coldest day in DFW since Jan. 7 of last year, when it was 14 degrees.
15 degrees Monday at Alliance Airport and 12 degrees in Gainesville, about 70 miles north of DFW.
18 degrees projected low Tuesday morning at DFW.
36.62 inches of rain for 2017, which is ..48 above normal. Sunday’s precipitation, a mix of freezing drizzle and very light snow, measured a trace at DFW Airport.
-27 degrees low temperature Sunday in Bismark, N.D., which was nowhere near the record of -43 set in 1967.
