Dedicated runners braved 20 degree temperatures to start their 2018 at the 10th Annual Resolution Solution run in Trinity Park on Monday.
Dedicated runners braved 20 degree temperatures to start their 2018 at the 10th Annual Resolution Solution run in Trinity Park on Monday. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dedicated runners braved 20 degree temperatures to start their 2018 at the 10th Annual Resolution Solution run in Trinity Park on Monday. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Icy spots are mostly gone, but bitter cold remains in DFW area

By Lee Williams And Diane Smith

leewilliams@star-telegram.com

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

January 01, 2018 09:48 AM

FORT WORTH

Sunshine welcomed 2018 to North Texas Monday morning, but bitterly cold temperatures still made inside the place to be.

Roadways were mostly clear of slick spots, though overpasses and bridges still could fool you, and conditions improvef throughout the day.

“The drier air overnight really helped out,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Overnight, however, was still a little messy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We received multiple dozen of minor car accidents where drivers exchanged insurance information or it was a single vehicle collision,” said Officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth police spokesman.

Fort Worth firefighters answered 558 calls for assistance in the 24-hour period that ended at midnight New Year’s Day. Of those, 148 calls were for major accidents and 47 calls were for people falling on ice. Three fire trucks were involved in minor accidents, said Kyle Clay, spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

And while the moisture has moved out of the DFW area, the cold air will stay behind and keep temperatures below freezing, at least through Tuesday, Stalley said.

Here’s a look at at the New Year’s weather, by the numbers:

23 degrees low temperature Sunday at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service.

18 degrees low temperature Monday at DFW Airport, far from the record of 10 degrees set in 1928. It was the coldest day in DFW since Jan. 7 of last year, when it was 14 degrees.

15 degrees Monday at Alliance Airport and 12 degrees in Gainesville, about 70 miles north of DFW.

18 degrees projected low Tuesday morning at DFW.

36.62 inches of rain for 2017, which is ..48 above normal. Sunday’s precipitation, a mix of freezing drizzle and very light snow, measured a trace at DFW Airport.

-27 degrees low temperature Sunday in Bismark, N.D., which was nowhere near the record of -43 set in 1967.

Niagra Falls
It was 6 below zero Sunday at Niagara Falls, N.Y., where it wasn’t expected to be much warmer on Monday.
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Rex Features via AP

Lee Williams: 817-390-7840, @leewatson

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

The last Fort Worth F-16 1:37

The last Fort Worth F-16

Lockheed Martin bike parade 2:22

Lockheed Martin bike parade

  • Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

    The Hurst Police Department posted dash cam video to social media on Sunday, Dec. 31, showing an officer being nearly hit by a car sliding on Interstate 820. Police are asking driver's to drive with caution and to be safe heading to New Year's Eve festivities.

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

The Hurst Police Department posted dash cam video to social media on Sunday, Dec. 31, showing an officer being nearly hit by a car sliding on Interstate 820. Police are asking driver's to drive with caution and to be safe heading to New Year's Eve festivities.

Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

The last Fort Worth F-16 1:37

The last Fort Worth F-16

Lockheed Martin bike parade 2:22

Lockheed Martin bike parade

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

View More Video