Over 100 injury crashes and 21 falls reported in Tarrant; weather still getting colder

Slick roadways behind a mass of arctic air on Sunday led to more than 100 crashes with injuries around Tarrant County, and conditions were expected to only worsen.

The icy precipitation also accounted for other injuries, Medstar ambulance spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Medstar responded to 118 car crashes with injuries, 21 rollover car crashes, 17 calls for falls on ice and one exposure call.

“While many people may have slipped on the ice and it was not serious enough to call 911, just imagine how serious those 17 slip and fall calls were because they required an ambulance to help the person injured,” said Zavadsky.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the calls was for a Fort Worth police officer who was hit by a sliding car after he fell.

“Fortunately the officer was OK and did not require any medical attention,” said Zavadsky.

Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said there have also been scores of minor accidents.

“We had dozens of minor accidents where the drivers exchanged insurance information or it was a single-vehicle minor accident and the driver or occupants were not injured,” said Segura. “But officers are still assisting in all major freeways and ramps shut down.”

The Fort Worth officer wasn’t the only one with a close call. The Hurst Police Department posted dashcam video on its Facebook page around 3 p.m. Sunday showing an officer standing in front of a already wrecked vehicle near a Northeast Loop 820 exit ramp. The officer notices a car approaching and tries to move out of the way.

A split-second before the car slides into view, the officer slips, snatching his hand out of the vehicle’s path before the car crashes into the back of the disabled vehicle.

Hurst police said the officer was not seriously injured but urged drivers who have to be out on the roadways to drive with caution.

Zavadsky said a three of Sunday’s crashes involved fire engines that were out responding to other accidents.

“Usually we send three fire trucks. — two responding to the accident and one to help protect the EMS crews from a scenario like the one in Hurst,” said Zavadsky.

Zavadsky said the exposure call was for a homeless person around 4 a.m. when temperatures were in the low 20s.

The person “had not sought shelter, and once the weather gets that cold, it’s only a matter of time before you’ll need help,” said Zavadsky.

With the National Weather Service forecasting dangerously cold temperatures for New Year’s Eve revelers with lows around 15 degrees and a wind chill of about 1 degree Sunday night going into Monday morning. Though the threat for wintry precipitation will have ended by Monday morning, the arctic air mass will remain in place and north winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph will make for a frigid start to 2018.

“And maybe in more of the rural areas the temperatures could feel much lower,” said Patricia Sanchez, a meterologist for the National Weather Service. “As for precipitation most of it has ended for the Dallas-Fort Worth already. Now, areas like Waco and Killeen are seeing some light snow

Sanchez added that as of noon on Sunday, the official precipitation report from the DFW Airport was on a trace of snow.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect just west through north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area up to the Red River Valley. Monday morning wind chills between minus-5 and 5 degrees are expected to start the day in the north, to between 5 to 10 degrees across Central Texas.

Highs will struggle to get into the 20s most areas, with lower 30s as the high for counties southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Zavadsky said they’ll be fully staffed with about 45 ambulances for cold weather related incidents.

But he urges residents to only go outside into the frigid temperature if necessary.

"It’ll be one of the coldest days of the year," said Zavadsky. "It would be best for residents to enjoy a great day of football on TV on New Year’s Day and stay at home with family until the temperatures rise again."

The NWS Service said temperatures will rise as the first week of the New Year progresses with temperatures on Tuesday starting off with lows around 17 and highs in the lower 30s and no precipitation. On Wednesday temperatures will start with lows around 20 and highs topping out in the low 40s without precipitation.

“However, some areas might still be in the upper teens on Wednesday morning but highs will still top out in the low 40s,” said Sanchez.

Thursday’s weather will start off with lows in the 20s and top out with highs in the low 40s without any rain expected.