Man's body pulled from Eagle Mountain Lake believed drowned

Authorities located a man's body and pulled it from Eagle Mountain Lake early Saturday.
The man was identified as Bobby Burgess, 37 and he was pronounced dead about 5 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
Burgess was found near Pelican Island where investigators also found a woman and three children who were stranded on the island.
Personnel with the Tarrant Regional Water Authority, Azle police and fire and Eagle Mountain Fire Department responded to a missing person call about 2 a.m. in the 8600 block of Eagle Mountain Circle.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the man, woman and three children were in a boat that capsized. The woman and children survived and the man went into the water.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
