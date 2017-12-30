Archived photo of Pelican Island seen from the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake. Authorities pulled the body of a 37-year-old man from the lake early Saturday.
Fort Worth

Man's body pulled from Eagle Mountain Lake believed drowned

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 30, 2017 07:17 PM

EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE

Authorities located a man's body and pulled it from Eagle Mountain Lake early Saturday.

The man was identified as Bobby Burgess, 37 and he was pronounced dead about 5 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Burgess was found near Pelican Island where investigators also found a woman and three children who were stranded on the island.

Personnel with the Tarrant Regional Water Authority, Azle police and fire and Eagle Mountain Fire Department responded to a missing person call about 2 a.m. in the 8600 block of Eagle Mountain Circle.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man, woman and three children were in a boat that capsized. The woman and children survived and the man went into the water.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

