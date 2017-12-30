The Trinity Railway Express will run a special New Year’s Eve train between Fort Worth and Dallas, but will not operate on New Year’s Day.
Fort Worth

New Year’s Day: What’s closed, transportation and trash service

By Star-Telegram

December 30, 2017 03:40 PM

What’s closed

All school districts and nonessential city, federal and state offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. Meals on Wheels will not deliver.

Transportation

Buses and Mobility Impaired Transportation Service (MITS) will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

The Trinity Railway Express will operate a special New Year’s Eve schedule between Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Sunday evening. For times, go to trinityrailwayexpress.org

The TRE will not run on Monday and resume regular service on Tuesday.

Municipal closings, trash service

Tarrant County: All nonessential offices, including courts, are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Arlington: City offices closed Monday. No trash service on Monday; service resumes on next regularly scheduled day. arlington-tx.gov

Bedford: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. bedfordtx.gov

Colleyville: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will follow normal routes. colleyville.com

Euless: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday. eulesstx.gov

Fort Worth: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc. Details: fortworthgov.org

Grapevine: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc. grapevinetexas.gov

Haltom City: City offices closed Monday. Trash service not affected. haltomcitytx.com

Haslet: City offices closed Monday. Trash service not affected. haslet.org

Hurst: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday and Thursday will shift to Friday. Details: hursttx.gov

Keller: City offices closed Monday. No trash service on Monday, with regular service resuming Thursday. Details: cityofkeller.com

Mansfield: City offices closed Monday. No trash service on Monday; service resumes on next regularly scheduled day. Details: mansfieldtexas.gov

North Richland Hills: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash collection shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Details: nrhtx.com

Richland Hills: City offices closed Monday. Trash service will shift one day, Tuesday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday. Details: richlandhills.com

Roanoke: City offices closed Monday. Trash service not be affected. Details: roanoketexas.com

Saginaw: City offices closed Monday. Trash resumes on Tuesday. Details: ci.saginaw.tx.us

Southlake: City offices closed Monday., Monday trash service shifts to Monday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Details: cityofsouthlake.com

Trophy Club: Town offices closed Monday. Tuesday trash service shifts to Wednesday. Details: trophyclub.org

Watauga: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday. ci.watauga.tx.us

