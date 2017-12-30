New Year’s Day: What’s closed, transportation and trash service

What’s closed
All school districts and nonessential city, federal and state offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. Meals on Wheels will not deliver.
Transportation
Buses and Mobility Impaired Transportation Service (MITS) will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.
The Trinity Railway Express will operate a special New Year’s Eve schedule between Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Sunday evening. For times, go to trinityrailwayexpress.org
The TRE will not run on Monday and resume regular service on Tuesday.
Municipal closings, trash service
Tarrant County: All nonessential offices, including courts, are closed Monday and Tuesday.
Arlington: City offices closed Monday. No trash service on Monday; service resumes on next regularly scheduled day. arlington-tx.gov
Bedford: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. bedfordtx.gov
Colleyville: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will follow normal routes. colleyville.com
Euless: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday. eulesstx.gov
Fort Worth: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc. Details: fortworthgov.org
Grapevine: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc. grapevinetexas.gov
Haltom City: City offices closed Monday. Trash service not affected. haltomcitytx.com
Haslet: City offices closed Monday. Trash service not affected. haslet.org
Hurst: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday and Thursday will shift to Friday. Details: hursttx.gov
Keller: City offices closed Monday. No trash service on Monday, with regular service resuming Thursday. Details: cityofkeller.com
Mansfield: City offices closed Monday. No trash service on Monday; service resumes on next regularly scheduled day. Details: mansfieldtexas.gov
North Richland Hills: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash collection shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Details: nrhtx.com
Richland Hills: City offices closed Monday. Trash service will shift one day, Tuesday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday. Details: richlandhills.com
Roanoke: City offices closed Monday. Trash service not be affected. Details: roanoketexas.com
Saginaw: City offices closed Monday. Trash resumes on Tuesday. Details: ci.saginaw.tx.us
Southlake: City offices closed Monday., Monday trash service shifts to Monday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Details: cityofsouthlake.com
Trophy Club: Town offices closed Monday. Tuesday trash service shifts to Wednesday. Details: trophyclub.org
Watauga: City offices closed Monday. Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday. ci.watauga.tx.us
Comments