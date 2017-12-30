Big chill prompts Sundance Square to cancel outdoor NYE celebration

A cloudy and dreary Saturday grew colder throughout the day, thanks to an arctic front that promises to plunge the Dallas-Fort Worth area into a deep freeze.

The cold air and biting north winds prompted Sundance Square officials to cancel their outdoor New Year’s Eve concert and celebration scheduled for Sunday night in Sundance Square Plaza. Other indoor events in downtown Fort Worth will go on as planned, according to a post on the Sundance Square Facebook page.

Anyone else planning to celebrate outdoors should follow Sundance Square’s lead.

Temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight, with an expected low of 30 degrees Sunday morning. But by midnight New Year’s Eve, temperatures should be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens, said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

“It’s going to be very cold,” Sanchez said. “If people are going to be outside, they’ll need to bundle up.”

Freezing drizzle and possibly very light snow could arrive early Sunday, which could leave bridges, ramps and overpasses a little slick.

Texas Department of Transportation crews have been pre-treating potential problem areas since Wednesday, said spokeswoman Natalie Galindo.

She said the brine that has been applied to roadways lasts between seven and 10 days and that crews will be working 12-hour shifts beginning late Saturday, checking overpasses and bridges for ice and treating them as needed.

Monday morning’s low should be 16 and forecasts call for the same low when folks return to work on Tuesday morning, followed by 17 on Wednesday. Temperatures should climb to above freezing Wednesday afternoon.