Fort Worth police investigating shooting that left one man dead
Authorities identify Fort Worth man shot to death Thursday. Police still investigating

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 29, 2017 05:49 PM

A man found dead from a shooting on Thursday has been identified as Roderick Farris, 26, of Fort Worth, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives have interviewed witnesses and continue to investigate, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting call about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, about three miles south of downtown, the police call log stated.

When they arrived, officers found Farris at a private residence and he was pronounced dead about 9 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

