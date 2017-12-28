Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Police responded to the shooting call about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, about three miles south of downtown, according to the police call log. The fatally wounded man is believed to be in his mid-20s, police said.
Police have not provided any information on how the shooting might have occurred or the identity of the victim.
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.
