Fort Worth police investigating shooting that left one man dead
Fort Worth

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 09:50 PM

FORT WORTH

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to the shooting call about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, about three miles south of downtown, according to the police call log. The fatally wounded man is believed to be in his mid-20s, police said.

Police have not provided any information on how the shooting might have occurred or the identity of the victim.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752

    Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

