AAA Texas offers ‘Tipsy Tow’ to prevent DWI on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve revelers should have a post party plan in place before taking the first alcoholic drink — one that includes designating a non-drinking driver, calling a cab or a ride-sharing service, according to AAA Texas.
If all else fails, AAA Texas is offering a free service, called Tipsy Tow, to help keep inebriated drivers off the road.
The service is available from 6 p.m. on Sunday (New Year’s Eve) through 6 a.m. Monday.
Drivers, bartenders and restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home up to 10 miles. Callers simply request Tipsy Tow, according to a press release issued by AAA Texas.
For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. Passengers and tow truck drivers should agree in advance on the excess mileage charges and payment.
Tipsy Tow is a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and tow. Participants of the program do not have to be members of AAA. The service does not include requests to tow inoperable vehicles or requests to tow to another bar.
Do you know who you want to take you home? #PlanWhileYouCan— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) December 28, 2017
We encourage you all to plan for a sober ride BEFORE you bring in the new year. Follow @txdot, @dartmedia and https://t.co/L6Irv1KvhT if you need help planning your sober ride. Drink. Drive. Go to Jail. pic.twitter.com/2N6zzbxWHz
AAA Texas and area police departments urged people to be safe as they ring in the New Year. Tips include:
▪ Designating a non-drinking driver.
▪ Calling a friend or family member for a ride home after drinking.
▪ Never riding as a passenger in a car driven by someone who was drinking alcohol.
▪ Saving a cab company’s phone number or a service like Uber or Lyft on a mobile device or wallet for easy access.
▪ Having a backup plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.
▪ Taking the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
