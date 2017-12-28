AAA Texas, police departments urge drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.
AAA Texas, police departments urge drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking. Paul Moseley Star-Telegram
AAA Texas, police departments urge drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking. Paul Moseley Star-Telegram

Fort Worth

AAA Texas offers ‘Tipsy Tow’ to prevent DWI on New Year’s Eve

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 03:33 PM

New Year’s Eve revelers should have a post party plan in place before taking the first alcoholic drink — one that includes designating a non-drinking driver, calling a cab or a ride-sharing service, according to AAA Texas.

If all else fails, AAA Texas is offering a free service, called Tipsy Tow, to help keep inebriated drivers off the road.

The service is available from 6 p.m. on Sunday (New Year’s Eve) through 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers, bartenders and restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home up to 10 miles. Callers simply request Tipsy Tow, according to a press release issued by AAA Texas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. Passengers and tow truck drivers should agree in advance on the excess mileage charges and payment.

Tipsy Tow is a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and tow. Participants of the program do not have to be members of AAA. The service does not include requests to tow inoperable vehicles or requests to tow to another bar.

AAA Texas and area police departments urged people to be safe as they ring in the New Year. Tips include:

▪ Designating a non-drinking driver.

▪ Calling a friend or family member for a ride home after drinking.

▪ Never riding as a passenger in a car driven by someone who was drinking alcohol.

▪ Saving a cab company’s phone number or a service like Uber or Lyft on a mobile device or wallet for easy access.

▪ Having a backup plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.

▪ Taking the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

View More Video