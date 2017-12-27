New Year's promises to be frigid in North Texas, but what about snow or ice?

While snow and freezing rain are possible behind a strong arctic front that will arrive overnight Saturday, the National Weather Service is putting chances of New Year's Eve precipitation at 20 percent in Tarrant County.





That percentage may drop even lower as New Year’s Day gets closer, said Jason Godwin, meteorologist at the NWS’ Fort Worth office.

“We’re unsure at this time,” Godwin said. “The weather pattern we’re expecting is not really conducive for precipitation on New Year’s [Eve] night.”

The best chances for precipitation are from Sunday night going into Monday morning, Godwin said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unlike the conditions Wednesday at International Falls, Minnesota, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation — where it was a record 37 degrees below zero — no one in North Texas is likely to be in danger of getting frostbite, Godwin said.

Still, it will be cold and windy behind the front. Some areas could see wind chills as low as 5 during the weekend.

“On New Year’s Day we could very well have temperatures struggling to get into the 30s,” Godwin said.

The weather service should have a better idea of whether Fort Worth will get a wet or dry New Year’s Day by Saturday, Godwin said.

“But if you’re going to be outside, bundle up pretty good, because the one part that we are sure of is that it’s going to be pretty cold,” Godwin said.

At Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, management is planning for extra staff and additional coat check tickets to make sure everyone can get inside quickly during the holiday, said Pam Minick, Billy Bob's spokeswoman.

Technology has decreased the time that people have to stand outside to enter a venue, Minick said. But even so the weather might be a determining factor as to whether some people go out or stay inside for the night, Minick said.

"Luckily, we're having the Randy Rogers Band perform that night and he seems to attract a demographic that will not be deterred by the weather," Minick said. "Aren't we a bunch of sissies though. Twenty degrees probably seems absolutely blamy to people in places like Minneapolis."

This report includes material from The Associated Press.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3