Building boom won’t let up in Tarrant County in 2018

The towering cranes across North Texas and steady stream of concrete and dirt trucks on our roads are signs the building boom continues unabated in Tarrant County.

From American Airlines headquarters in Fort Worth to the new Charles Schwab campus in Westlake, major construction projects show no signs of cooling off in 2018.

Why it’s important?

The new construction projects mean the economy is continuing to grow across the region.

In Tarrant County, the projects are bringing new jobs, new development and, in the case of American Airlines, ensuring their headquarters stay on this side of the DFW region.

Key projects

American Airlines Headquarters

The 1.7 million-square-foot complex, under construction on the west side of Texas 360 and north of Trinity Boulevard.

Dubbed the “Trinity complex,” American is constructing four seven-story buildings that are connected on the south side of the site and a fifth building to the north. There will be plenty of open common areas that will include natural light. A cluster of workstations, the company credit union and a dining area will connect the four buildings with a large walkway linking to other parts of the corporate campus.

Numbers to know: It will cost at least $300 million to build and will house over 6,500 employees. It is scheduled to open during the second half of 2019. American also received a 15-year, $21.25 million tax incentive from the city of Fort Worth for the project. There are 10 tower cranes on the project and there will be more than 1,000 construction workers on-site during the peak.

Charles Schwab Campus

Part of a broader development on the corner of the Circle T Ranch at Texas 170 and Texas 114, it will include a 200-room hotel, about 275 residences and a million square feet of office and retail space. The property sits on the border of Tarrant and Denton counties, about 23 miles north of downtown Fort Worth.

Numbers to know The $100 million complex, which could house up to 2,600 employees, is under construction in Westlake. It is scheduled to open in 2019.

Arlington Automotive Logistics Center

Built on the site of the old Six Flags Mall, this project will include two industrial warehouses on 83 acres at the northeast corner of Texas 360 and East Division Street. It will sit across 360 from the massive General Motors Arlington Assembly Plant.

Numbers to know A $250 million redevelopment project, the 1.2 million-square-foot complex will provide as many as 1,250 jobs, with about 400 relocating from other area sites. It is scheduled to open by the end of 2018.

GM Plant Expansion

Across Texas 360, GM is also in the midst of expansion of the assembly plant, which should be completed by the end of 2018.

The company is investing in new tools and expanded indoor assembly space. It won’t necessarily be used to expand current production of sports-utility vehicles but to meet the needs for whatever new models are built in the future, according to Star-Telegram archives.

Numbers to know: The expansion will cost $1.4 million.

Facebook Fort Worth Data Center

The new complex is being built on 500 acres near Texas 170 between Interstate 35W and U.S. 377.

Two buildings are complete and a third is under construction.

The project aims to attract companies that need places to store massive amounts of data, like Amazon, Oracle and Google by offering pad sites and plenty of resources. The project could double the amount of data capacity in North Texas.

Numbers to know: In December, Facebook filed building permits for three new buildings — two new data centers and an administration building — totaling $531 million.

Globe Life Field/Texas Live!

The retractable-roof ballpark is still on track to open in time for the 2020 season. Dirt work is scheduled to be completed by the end of February with orders for steel scheduled to go out in January for the stadium bowl and the roof.

“The roof design needs to get finalized so we can order that steel and everything else will fall in place behind it,” said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers vice president, ballpark operations, told the Arlington City Council in December.

Numbers to know: The stadium project is projected to cost $1.1 billion. Next door is Texas Live! The $250 million entertainment complex is under construction and scheduled to open in summer or fall 2018. The 14-story, 302-room Live! by Loews-Arlington hotel is also under construction. The $150 million hotel is expected to open in 2019.