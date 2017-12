Tammie Bell, 38, has been identified as the motorist who was killed early Sunday during a rollover crash, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website.

Bell died after the vehicle she was in rolled over and the vehicle landed on her.

Officers responded to the major accident call about 12:06 a.m. at North Beach Street and Old Denton Road. Police believe the motorist lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. No other injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW