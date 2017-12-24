A motorist was killed early Christmas Eve in a traffic crash on Beach Street, Fort Worth police said.
Fort Worth

One killed in Fort Worth roll-over accident on city street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 24, 2017 08:14 AM

FORT WORTH

A motorist was killed early Sunday when he was ejected during a roll-over traffic accident and his vehicle landed on him, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Officers responded to the major accident call about 12:06 a.m. at N. Beach Street and Old Denton Road.

Police believe the motorist lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll-over.

At some point, the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and the vehicle landed on him.

No other injuries were reported.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr



