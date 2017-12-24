One killed in Fort Worth roll-over accident on city street

A motorist was killed early Sunday when he was ejected during a roll-over traffic accident and his vehicle landed on him, police said.
The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.
Officers responded to the major accident call about 12:06 a.m. at N. Beach Street and Old Denton Road.
Police believe the motorist lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll-over.
Never miss a local story.
At some point, the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and the vehicle landed on him.
No other injuries were reported.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments