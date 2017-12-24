Fort Worth

December 24, 2017 7:44 AM

Man shot multiple times in Fort Worth neighborhood, police search for gunman

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A man was shot at least four times early Sunday in a Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Detectives did not release any information on a motive for the Christmas Eve shooting.

The victim, who was found unresponsive but breathing, was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, where his condition was not available.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 2:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Creek Drive.

At the scene, police located a man who had been shot twice in the back and twice in the arm.

Police continued to search for the gunman Sunday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763

