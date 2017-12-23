Christmas Day closings, things to do and trash service schedule

What’s closed
All school districts and nonessential city, federal and state offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.
Things to do
Most movie theaters will be open. The Fort Worth Zoo is open from noon to 4 p.m.. Panther Island Ice, 223 N.E. 4th Street in Fort Worth, is open from noon to 11 p.m.
Transportation
Buses and Mobility Impaired Transportation Service (MITS) will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on Christmas Day. The TRE will not operate on Christmas Day. Regular service will resume Tuesday.
Municial closings, trash service
Tarrant County: All nonessential offices, including courts, are closed Monday and Tuesday.
Arlington: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, no trash service on Monday; service resumes on next regularly scheduled day. arlington-tx.gov
Bedford: City offices closed Dec. 22-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. bedfordtx.gov
Colleyville: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will follow normal routes. colleyville.com
Euless: City offices closed Monday Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday. eulesstx.gov
Fort Worth: City offices closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. City council meetings over the holidays have been canceled, with the next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 9. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc. Residents are allowed two extra bags of trash on their first pickup day following Christmas. Details: fortworthgov.org
Grapevine: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, etc. grapevinetexas.gov
Haltom City: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, trash service not affected. haltomcitytx.com
Haslet: City offices and library closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, trash service not affected. haslet.org
Hurst: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash collection shifts to Tuesday and Thursday will shift to Friday. Details: hursttx.gov
Keller: City offices closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. No trash service on Monday, with regular service resuming Thursday. Regular service on Dec. 31. Details: cityofkeller.com
Mansfield: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, no trash service on Monday; service resumes on next regularly scheduledy day. Details: mansfieldtexas.gov
North Richland Hills: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash collection shifts to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Details: nrthtx.com
Richland Hills: City offices and library closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holiday weeks, trash service will shift one day, Tuesday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday. Details: richlandhills.com
Roanoke: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Trash service will not be affected. Details: roanoketexas.com
Saginaw: City offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, trash service resumes on Tuesday. Details: saginaw.tx.us
Southlake: City offices and library closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts to Monday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Details: cityofsouthlake.com
Trophy Club: Town offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. On both holidays, Tuesday trash service shifts to Wednesday. Details: trophyclub.org
Watauga: City offices closed Dec. 22- 25, Dec. 29-Jan. 1. On both holidays, Monday trash service shifts to Tuesday. watauga.tx.us
