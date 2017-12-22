Fort Worth

A Christmas miracle: Video captures close call between man and skidding SUV

By Deanna Boyd

dboyd@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 12:22 PM

FORT WORTH

Call it the Christmas miracle on Hulen Street.

A man narrowly escaping being hit by a skidding sport utility vehicle on Tuesday afternoon — a near-collision that was caught on video.

The man was walking with a shopping bag on the sidewalk when an approaching SUV began to skid toward him after losing control on a rain-slick curve on Hulen, just south of Granbury Road in southwest Fort Worth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A nearby home’s surveillance camera captured video of the SUV as it skidded over the curb, plowed through a sign and spun around in a home’s front yard, sending mud flying. The SUV narrowly misses the man as he scurries into the street to get away.

The video shows the surprisingly calm man walking back onto the sidewalk, still carrying his bag.

Though it’s not apparent in the video, the SUV driver did stop at the scene, said Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian was checked out by an ambulance crew and determined to be OK, Zavadsky said.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

View More Video