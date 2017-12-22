A Christmas miracle: Video captures close call between man and skidding SUV

Call it the Christmas miracle on Hulen Street.
A man narrowly escaping being hit by a skidding sport utility vehicle on Tuesday afternoon — a near-collision that was caught on video.
The man was walking with a shopping bag on the sidewalk when an approaching SUV began to skid toward him after losing control on a rain-slick curve on Hulen, just south of Granbury Road in southwest Fort Worth.
A nearby home’s surveillance camera captured video of the SUV as it skidded over the curb, plowed through a sign and spun around in a home’s front yard, sending mud flying. The SUV narrowly misses the man as he scurries into the street to get away.
The video shows the surprisingly calm man walking back onto the sidewalk, still carrying his bag.
Though it’s not apparent in the video, the SUV driver did stop at the scene, said Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian was checked out by an ambulance crew and determined to be OK, Zavadsky said.
