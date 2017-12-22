Gail was killed in 1972, but her friends do something special to keep her memory alive

More Videos 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 6:22 In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 4:40 She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 2:06 Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 0:34 Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash Rather than move on and forget the memory of their friend Gail Jordan, Lissa Watson and another former classmate, Debbie Harbour Jackson, visited Gail’s mother, Florence Jordan, each Christmas after the crash. Rather than move on and forget the memory of their friend Gail Jordan, Lissa Watson and another former classmate, Debbie Harbour Jackson, visited Gail’s mother, Florence Jordan, each Christmas after the crash. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

