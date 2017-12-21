Officiants (from left: Austin Baker (son of Eddie Sandoval); Kui Red Eagle of Oklahoma; Jim Lane of Fort Worth; Eddie Sandoval; Mary Red Eagle of Oklahoma (plaid shawl) and Dana Austin of the Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner's office) lower the remains of a centuries-old Native American woman during a brief ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Officiants (from left: Austin Baker (son of Eddie Sandoval); Kui Red Eagle of Oklahoma; Jim Lane of Fort Worth; Eddie Sandoval; Mary Red Eagle of Oklahoma (plaid shawl) and Dana Austin of the Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner's office) lower the remains of a centuries-old Native American woman during a brief ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Ian McVea Special to the S-T
Officiants (from left: Austin Baker (son of Eddie Sandoval); Kui Red Eagle of Oklahoma; Jim Lane of Fort Worth; Eddie Sandoval; Mary Red Eagle of Oklahoma (plaid shawl) and Dana Austin of the Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner's office) lower the remains of a centuries-old Native American woman during a brief ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Ian McVea Special to the S-T

Fort Worth

‘It’s a homecoming:’ 1,100-year-old bones buried in Fort Worth

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 08:22 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 08:29 PM

FORT WORTH

They wrapped her bones tightly in a blanket, on a bed of bamboo, and lowered her into the ground, the smoke from a smoldering pot of sage rising behind them.

Kui Red Eagle, draped with a green shawl, then knelt over the grave at Oakwood Cemetery and sang in Lakota.

“I was telling her thank you,” said Red Eagle, a Fort Worth woman with deep ties to the Lakota and Comanche tribes. “Thank you for the validation. Thank you for showing yourself.”

Red Eagle and about 30 others, including Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson, held a burial ceremony Thursday evening for the unidentified Native American woman, whose remains are believed to be about 1,100 years old.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The remains were found in March 2016 by construction workers who were digging a trench at the corner of Lexington and Weatherford in downtown Fort Worth.

Dana Austin, an anthropologist with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office, used radiocarbon dating to determine the age of the remains and estimated the woman was likely in her 30s and buried between 790 a.d. and 990 a.d.

The discovery was rare. Only a handful of similar cases over the last 20 years have been investigated by the medical examiner's office and each one involved remains from about the same time frame, Austin said.

As a professional, the experience fascinated Austin. But she grew a personal connection to the bones, too, and participated in the ceremony Thursday, helping lower the woman's remains into the grave.

“I made sure that the remains stayed in my custody and didn't let anyone else take them until we knew for sure they were going to the right place,” Austin said.

The federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires Native American remains and artifacts are returned to a proper grave.

The right person to help with that, Austin and county officials learned, was Eddie Sandoval, a Native American spiritual leader in Fort Worth.

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 6:22

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know

She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers 4:40

She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers

Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash 2:06

Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth 0:34

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

  • Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth

    The workers found the remains in March 2016 while they were digging a trench at the corner of Lexington and Weatherford in downtown Fort Worth.

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth

The workers found the remains in March 2016 while they were digging a trench at the corner of Lexington and Weatherford in downtown Fort Worth.

rosborne@star-telegram.com

When Sandoval saw the bones for the first time, he had to step away.

“I went home and prayed and meditated and asked for direction,” Sandoval said. “As a sun dancer, you respect those things and feelings that the Great Father tells you.”

Sandoval soon realized a proper burial ceremony would be needed.

He built the small bed out of bamboo. He carved a spear out of a deer bone and made a drinking cup out of a gourd, artifacts that the woman would have used when she was alive. And he planned Thursday's ceremony, arranging a burial plot at Oakwood, off Northside Drive.

The plot sits on the side of a small mound facing downtown, giving the woman a view of where she lay for all those years.

Red Eagle, who often participates in Native American rituals with Sandoval, called the woman “Grandmother” and cried as Sandoval and others scooped dirt back into the grave.

“It's a homecoming,” Red Eagle said. “It's finality. It's recognition.”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7760, @RyanOsborneFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 6:22

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know

She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers 4:40

She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers

Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash 2:06

Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth 0:34

Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

View More Video