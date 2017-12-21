‘It’s a homecoming:’ 1,100-year-old bones buried in Fort Worth

Officiants (from left: Austin Baker (son of Eddie Sandoval); Kui Red Eagle of Oklahoma; Jim Lane of Fort Worth; Eddie Sandoval; Mary Red Eagle of Oklahoma (plaid shawl) and Dana Austin of the Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner's office) lower the remains of a centuries-old Native American woman during a brief ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Ian McVea Special to the S-T