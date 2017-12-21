Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man in fatal shooting of former Dunbar cheerleader

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Dunbar High School cheerleader killed earlier this month while home from college.

Theo Tyrone Carr should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police have obtained a murder warrant for Carr in connection with the Dec. 12 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Tiara Williams.

Police have said an argument between Carr and another man apparently sparked the shooting in the 6000 block of Prothrow Street.

Williams was not involved in the argument but was struck in the back by one of the bullets as she sat in the front seat of a car.

She was rushed to the Stop 6 Food Store at 5337 Ramey Avenue, less than a mile away, for help but was pronounced dead inside the store.

Williams was a 2017 Dunbar High School graduate who had been a cheerleader in high school, according to family members.

She was attending college in Oklahoma but was back in town on winter break when she was killed.

Tarrant County records indicate Carr lives in the same block where the shooting occurred. He pleaded guilty in November 2016 to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in exchange for three years of deferred adjudication probation.

Two other charges against him — having a prohibited substance or item inside a correctional facility and possession of marijuana — were dismissed as part of the plea.

Carr is described as a black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call homicide Detective Jerry Cedillo at 817-392-4337.

