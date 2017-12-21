They went Christmas shopping and never came home. 4 decades later, he’s still searching

More Videos 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 6:22 In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 4:40 She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers 2:06 Friends visit the mother of their beloved friend who died 45 years ago in a car crash 0:34 Construction workers find bones in downtown Fort Worth 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know Two nights before Christmas in 1974, Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley went shopping at the Seminary South Shopping Center and were never seen again. Their bodies have never been found and no suspects have been identified. Here's a brief explanation of one of Fort Worth's most famous cold cases. Two nights before Christmas in 1974, Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley went shopping at the Seminary South Shopping Center and were never seen again. Their bodies have never been found and no suspects have been identified. Here's a brief explanation of one of Fort Worth's most famous cold cases. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

