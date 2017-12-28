A mom with four kids stumbles into homelessness. Here's how she found a way out.

More Videos 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think Pause 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:14 TollTag user saves time at a cost 0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 1:54 Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 1:21 "It doesn't take much to get a fire started..." 3:36 Burleson teachers groove to Bruno Mars hit 1:13 Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold. The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com