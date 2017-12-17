Reward increased for one of Texas' most wanted sex offenders

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have increased a reward to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of one of the state's most wanted sex offenders.
Authorities identified him as Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, of Mansfield who is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list and described as a high-risk sex offender.
Stewart is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, warrants which were issued in August.
The $10,000 is offered if the tip for Stewart comes in December.
Never miss a local story.
All tips are anonymous as residents will be provided a tip number when authorities received information.
In 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $56,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that have led to arrests.
In Tarrant County, Stewart's criminal history includes convictions in 2009 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure involving two young girls, according to the DPS.
Stewart's last known address was in Mansfield, but he also has ties in Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas.
Stewart is about 6-foot tall, about 175 pounds with a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back and face. He is known to provide different names.
Anyone with information should call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477. Residents also can text the letters "DPS", followed by your tip, to 274637 from your cell phone.
Tips also can be submitted through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
Residents can submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "Submit a Tip" link (under the "About" section) or submit a tip through DPS Mobile App.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments