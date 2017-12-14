Teen found fatally shot at east Fort Worth food store, police say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in east Fort Worth this week.
Tiara Williams was pronounced dead about 11:20 p.m. at the Stop 6 Food Store in the 5300 block of Ramey Avenue, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Police had responded to a report of a shooting and found Williams wounded inside the store, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman.
She had been shot in the back at a location in the 6000 block of Prothrow Street, about a mile away, according to the medical examiner's office. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Never miss a local story.
More details about the case have not been released.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments