Toddler dies after accident in driveway involving vehicle driven by father

A 2-year-old toddler died Thursday afternoon in a Fort Worth hospital from injuries he suffered after he was hit by a vehicle backing out of the family's driveway, police said.
The child was identified as Luke Rodriguez, who died at 12:17 p.m. at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Thursday.
Officers responded to the accident just before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Carriage Lane.
Police reported the father was trying to back out of a driveway when the boy walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck.
Criminal charges are not expected, but an investigation continued, police said.
