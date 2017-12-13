TCU fraternity suspended for hazing, national office says

The Delta Tau Delta fraternity chapter at TCU has been suspended for hazing, according to fraternity's national office.
"This is a painful but necessary action," Jim Russell, the Delta Tau Delta national chapter's executive vice president, said in a statement. "This chapter, including its leadership, willfully violated not only the Fraternity's risk management policy but also our stated values. Hazing is an aberration to those values. It cannot and will not be tolerated."
The hazing incidents happened this semester, but more details were not released.
The TCU fraternity was informed on Dec. 3 that it was suspended.
TCU released a statement Wednesday, acknowledging that the chapter had been suspended.
"TCU expects student organizations to abide by the Student Code of Conduct, the Student Organization Handbook and policies of the national and international fraternal organization," the university statement said.
The Epsilon Beta chapter of Delta Tau Delta had operated continuously at TCU since it formed in 1955, according to the national office.
Last year, the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity at TCU was shut down after reports of drug dealing and possession of guns surfaced.
In November, a Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at the University of Texas at Austin was shut down after a report of hazing.
